Mozambique: Inside the Casa de Vidro story — a home made of 200,000 glass bottles changing lives and inspiring environmental awareness for years to come | Look

The House of Glass (Casa de Vidro) has withstood five years to raise awareness of environmental impact and help children to ‘study until they finish’. The 200,000 glass bottles used in its construction were collected from Macaneta Beach, located in southern Mozambique near Maputo.

The more than 200,000 whole or crushed bottles covering the glass house, mostly brown, green and transparent, were previously scattered and buried in the dunes, inside the forests, and also “along the paths” of Macaneta, an area still partially natural about 30 minutes from Maputo city.

“It was with this glass that we built the house. Around 200,000 bottles were used. This figure is likely an underestimate because, if we take into account the estimated use of crushed glass in the foundations, the total could be somewhat higher,” Carlos Serra, a 52-year-old Mozambican environmentalist, told Lusa.

Carlos Serra, director of the Environmental Education Cooperative Repensar, university professor, researcher and activist, initially wanted the house to “give purpose to the glass,” a material with millennia of history and “incredible potential.” Secondly, he aimed to “raise awareness quickly” about the environmental impact of glass.

“At the start of the project, our main concern was to clean the beach, which was littered with large amounts of glass. There was no cleaning system in place,” he explained.

The Environmental Education Centre – Ecocentro, better known as the House of Glass (Casa de Vidro) or Bottle House (Casa de Garrafa), began construction in 2021 with a budget of around one million meticais (€13,450). It combines “conventional and traditional standards” to withstand “the strongest winds.”

The glass house also features thematic walls designed to alert companies producing and importing alcoholic beverages about their responsibilities, Carlos Serra said, noting that many such companies “do nothing for the environment.”

“Unfortunately, 99% of what is here is indeed alcoholic drink. These bottles are containers for alcoholic beverages, and some of these companies—almost all, with the exception of one—do nothing for the environment, recycling, the circular economy or waste pickers, absolutely nothing,” said the activist, momentarily interrupting our conversation to pick up a discarded alcohol bottle from the ground.

“After five years, the pilot glass house still stands and hosts an inclusion programme to occupy the free time of about 170 children from Macaneta after school, with extra-murals such as recreational activities, reading, clean-up actions, tree planting and sports.”

“So, our main goal at the end of the day is for each of these children to continue their studies and not drop out of school, as there are significant challenges outside—many leave for fishing, early marriages, small jobs, or simply to help at home,” he explained.

“Our key work with the guardians is also to ensure that these 160 to 170 children manage to study all the way to the finish line,” added the coordinator, who also teaches the children self-defence.

Carlos Serra wants an ecocentre with a “strong environmental component,” but also a social component, as he believes that “there is no success in an environmental or climate approach without the involvement, engagement and inclusion of people.”

For now, the House of Glass is receiving quite a lot of visitors, as it has become a landmark for Marracuene and is included in the itinerary planned by local authorities for places to visit in the municipality. It also regularly welcomes students and pupils.

“Our main goal is for people to understand that there is a world beyond what they know (…). Through this house, we primarily promote citizenship — principles, values, and a way of loving others that is very much needed today in Mozambique,” said Serra.

The environmentalist has “no personal ambition” and does not even intend to make money from the project, but he would like, at least, to win the lottery to take more glass houses to other provinces of Mozambique.

“If I won the lottery, I have no doubt at all that I would dedicate my life to this,” said Carlos Serra.

Source: Lusa