Mozambique: Inhaca ferry among two vessels deployed by ITRANSMAR to Chongoene

The Mozambican Maritime Transport Institute (ITRANSMAR) has allocated two vessels to transport humanitarian aid and passengers to the Port of Chongoene, in Gaza province, in the context of the floods and inundations that have rendered National Road Number One (N1) impassable, in the Chicumbane lowlands and on the stretch between Incoluane and 3 de Fevereiro, in Maputo province.

The vessels have the capacity to transport up to 20 tonnes of containerised cargo and around 150 passengers per trip.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of ITRANSMAR, Unaite Mustafa, said that two trips per week are planned to ensure the transport of passengers who are currently stranded in Gaza.

“We have two vessels. This KaNyaka vessel has been providing maritime passenger transport between Maputo and Inhaca and vice versa. However, due to this emergency, we had to mobilise it primarily to transport humanitarian cargo, namely supplies and food, from Maputo to Chongoene and vice versa. In principle, we expect the KaNyaka to return carrying passengers. We also have a vessel at the Port of Maputo with a capacity of 500 containers,” he explained.





Source: Domingo