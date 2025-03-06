Mozambique: Indústria para Todos – Lower rates for businesses at Beluluane

The Provincial Government of Maputo and MozParks, in partnership with APIEX and AIMO, officially launched Indústria para Todos at a ceremony in Beluluane Industrial Park. This initiative aims to support Mozambique’s economic recovery following post-electoral instability by offering companies the opportunity to establish operations in Beluluane Industrial Park at rates 90% lower than usual.

“Indústria para Todos provides companies in Mozambique with access to Beluluane Industrial Park under more favorable conditions, making it easier for them to establish and grow their businesses. Beluluane offers a secure environment and complete infrastructure, including water, electricity, roads, and telecommunications,” said Onório Manuel, General Director of MozParks.

David Scheepers, Managing Director of MozCoats, and a tenant at Beluluane Industrial Park said: “Partnering with MozParks has transformed our experience in Mozambique. Their proactive support and first-world infrastructure have created a safe, stable environment for our business.”

Following the launch, the Provincial Government and MozParks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Maputo Parks, a network of industrial parks aimed at accelerating the province’s economic development. These parks will provide secure locations for businesses, strengthen supply chains, and create new job opportunities for Mozambicans.

“Economic development requires strategic initiatives that promote stability and new opportunities for businesses and workers. With Indústria para Todos and Maputo Parks, we are supporting sustainable growth in Maputo Province,” said Manuel Tule, Governor of Maputo Province.

Indústria para Todos will run until December 31, 2025. Companies in Mozambique are encouraged to contact MozParks for more details on participation and available infrastructure options.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province.

To date, MozParks has attracted over 60 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release