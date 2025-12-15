Mozambique: Indian cargo vessel stranded on Chidenguele Beach poses no danger – Watch

The administrative authorities of Mandlakazi district, in Gaza province, assure that the Indian cargo vessel stranded on Chidenguele Beach does not pose any danger.

In a press release, the Maritime Transport Regulatory Authority (ITRANSMAR) confirms that an Indian-flagged cargo vessel ran aground on Thursday afternoon on Chidenguele Beach, near the Park de Chidenguele tourist resort, in Manjacaze district, Gaza province.

The authorities state that, following the alert, a joint team comprising ITRANSMAR, the Maritime Administration and representatives of local tourist resorts travelled to the site to assess the incident.

“The preliminary assessment indicates that this is the vessel ‘Badra Nijha’, with IMO number 1139444, which suffered a malfunction that left it immobilised and was subsequently dragged onto the beach, where it remains awaiting specialised technical assistance,” the statement says, adding that the vessel departed from the Port of Durban, South Africa, bound for Nigeria, as part of an international commercial route.

Source: Notícias