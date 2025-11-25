Mozambique–India Business Forum opens in Maputo

The Secretary of State for Trade, António Do Rosário Grispos, this Tuesday opened the Mozambique–India Business Forum in Maputo.

On the occasion, Gripos invited Indian businesspeople to invest in Mozambique, highlighting the vast business opportunities available across several sectors of the economy.

The Mozambique–India Business Forum aims to boost trade, investment and the creation of mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries, strengthening economic diplomacy and promoting Mozambique as a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment.