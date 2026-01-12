Mozambique increases Pequenos Libombos dam release amid heavy rainfall and flood risks in the south

Mozambique’s Pequenos Libombos dam, which supplies water to the Maputo province, has increased its discharge in response to forecasts of persistent heavy rains and the ongoing hydrological situation in the southern region of the country.

In a statement, the National Directorate for Water Resources Management, in coordination with the Southern Regional Water Administration (ARA-Sul), announced that the dam’s discharge was rising from 35 cubic metres per second to 50 cubic metres, with plans to further increase it to around 120 cubic metres per second by Monday, January 12.

The decision comes in light of meteorological forecasts predicting continued heavy rains and the prevailing hydrological conditions, which could cause the Mazambanine bridge, connecting Boane village to the Umbelúzi Water Treatment Station (ETA), to overflow, potentially disrupting access.

“This measure aims to accommodate the flow from upstream of the dam and may be adjusted depending on the evolving hydrological conditions in the coming days,” the statement added.

According to the latest national hydrological report, which includes data up to Thursday, the southern region of Mozambique shows a decrease in flow volumes in the Maputo, Umbeluzi, and Incomáti river basins, although these areas remain under alert. The Limpopo River basin is experiencing rising levels, while other basins are seeing fluctuating levels, generally trending downward and remaining below alert levels.

The report further notes that, based on current forecasts and the prevailing hydrological situation, coastal basins in the Inhambane province—specifically the Govuro, Inharime, Inhanombe, and Mutamba basins—are expected to see rising levels, while the Maputo and Limpopo river basins are also likely to experience increased flow volumes, maintaining a heightened alert due to upstream runoff and local rainfall.

As of the latest updates, the water levels in the Pequenos Libombos, Corumana, and Massingir reservoirs are reported at 84.19%, 57.04%, and 62.00%, respectively.

Mozambican authorities issued a warning on Saturday of a moderate to high risk of urban and river flooding in the southern part of the country, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

The National Directorate for Water Resources Management (DNGRH) issued an advisory, urging the public to take precautionary measures, including avoiding crossing rivers affected by the increased flow, exercising caution when driving low-clearance vehicles in periurban areas, and following information released by relevant authorities.

Mozambique is one of the most climate-affected countries globally, frequently experiencing flooding, tropical cyclones during the rainy season, and prolonged severe droughts.

President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, reported on December 18 that at least 313 people died, 1,255 were injured, and more than 1.8 million people were affected by cyclones Chido, Dikeledi, and Jude, which hit Mozambique during the 2024-2025 rainy season.

Between 2019 and 2023, extreme weather events claimed at least 1,016 lives and affected approximately 4.9 million people, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Source: Lusa