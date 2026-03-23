Mozambique: INCM halts Radio France Internationale frequency over Maputo air traffic interference

Mozambique’s National Communications Institute (INCM), the telecommunications regulator, said in a statement issued on Sunday, 22 March 2026, that it has temporarily suspended the frequency used by Radio France Internationale (RFI). According to the INCM statement, the decision is related to an incident recorded last Friday, 20 March, in Maputo, involving “interference on the frequency 118.1 MHz, used in aeronautical communications services, essential for air traffic control.”

“Following a communication from Aeroportos de Moçambique, E.P., INCM technical teams were immediately mobilised to trace the source of the interference,” the statement adds.

According to the authority, “during the course of the investigation, a broadcasting station operating on the frequency 105 MHz, belonging to Radio France Internationale, was identified as a potential source of interference. Its temporary shutdown was carried out as a preventive measure, in accordance with paragraph (a) of Article 63 of the Radiocommunications Regulation, approved by Decree No. 75/2018 of 26 November.”

INCM further states that “after this intervention, the interference ceased, with the consequent normalisation of aeronautical communications,” and that “technical investigations are ongoing to confirm the causes of the interference and to implement definitive corrective measures, ensuring the protection of aeronautical communications and the integrity of the radioelectric spectrum.”

In concluding its statement, INCM reiterates “its commitment to modernising the communications sector and to consolidating a secure, transparent and efficient market, oriented towards the country’s digital transformation.”

Source: RFI