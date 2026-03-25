Mozambique: INATRO to undergo restructuring

Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced yesterday, in a press statement, that it will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of the National Institute of Road Transport (INATRO, I.P.), the body responsible for road safety, issuing driving licences and vehicle number plates, and supervising driving schools.

The restructuring is intended to protect the public interest, improve the quality of services provided to citizens, and safeguard INATRO’s role as the Regulatory Authority for Road Transport in the country.

According to the document, the institutional reorganisation will involve the gradual redeployment of staff, the strengthening of technical teams with personnel from other sectors of the Public Administration, and the stabilisation of the technological systems that underpin service delivery.

INATRO’s restructuring process will be overseen by an inter-institutional technical team, which will monitor the implementation of the measures until August 2026, ensuring continuity of essential services and restoring citizens’ confidence.

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The statement also noted that the decision was based on the results of an audit conducted by the Inspectorate-General of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, supplemented by an independent inspection from the Ministry of State Administration and Public Service (MAEFP).

Source: Domingo / aditional information by AIM