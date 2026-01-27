Mozambique: INAM warns of rain and thunderstorms in Zambézia, Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) forecasts the occurrence of moderate to heavy rainfall, between 30 and 50 millimetres in 24 hours, and locally heavy rainfall above 50 millimetres.

According to the statement received by the Miramar newsroom, this precipitation will be accompanied by thunderstorms and locally gusty winds, affecting districts in the provinces of Zambézia, Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa.

In Zambézia province, the risk covers Inhassunge, Nicoadala, Namacura, Maganja da Costa, Mocubela, Mocuba, Pebane, Mulevala, Gilé, Alto Molócue and the city of Quelimane.

In Nampula province, the alert includes Moma, Larde, Angoche, Mogovolas, Liúpo, Mogincual, Meconta, Mossuril, Monapo, Nacala, Nacarôa, Memba, Erati, Murrupula, Rapale, Muecate, Mecuburi and the city of Nampula.

In Cabo Delgado, the phenomenon will affect Mecufi, Chiúre, Namuno, Balama, Montepuez, Metuge, Ancuabe, Quissanga, Ibo, Meluco, Macomia, Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia, Mueda, Nangade, Palma and the city of Pemba.

In Niassa province, the districts under warning are Mecanhelas, Cuamba, Metarica, Mandimba, Nipepe, Maúa, Marrupa, Ngauma, Majune, Chimbonila, Muembe, Sanga, Lago, Mavago, Mecula and the city of Lichinga.

Additionally, the statement indicates the continuation of light to moderate rainfall in the provinces of Manica and Sofala.

INAM recommends that precautionary and safety measures be taken in view of the forecast rain and thunderstorms.

