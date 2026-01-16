Mozambique: INAM renews red alert for heavy rainfall, at least until 24:00 on 17 January

The Mozambican National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) today renewed the red alert for very heavy rain in the central and southern regions, including the city of Maputo, until the end of Saturday, as widespread flooding is reported.

INAM maintains the forecast, as in previous days, of a “continuation of heavy rainfall (more than 50 millimetres in 24 hours), locally very heavy (over 100 millimetres in 24 hours), sometimes accompanied by severe thunderstorms,” as well as strong winds, at least until 24:00 on 17 January.

At least 103 people have died and 173,000 have been affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique, with a total of 1,160 houses completely destroyed, the Government announced today, having declared a national red alert.

The INAM alert renewed today continues to cover several districts in the provinces of Manica and Sofala in the centre of the country, and Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo in the south, advising the population to take “precautionary and safety measures in response to rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.”

In the province of Gaza, there are reports of several floods affecting towns following the high volume of water discharged since Friday from the Massingir dam.

In Maputo, authorities already consider this the worst rainy season (October to April) in recent years, with widespread flooding mainly affecting peripheral neighbourhoods due to rising waters caused by intense and nearly continuous rains since December, and the large volume of dam discharges, including from neighbouring countries.

Source: Lusa