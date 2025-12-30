Mozambique: INAM monitors Tropical Cyclone Grant

A Tropical Cyclone, named Grant, formed in the Australian region, has entered the south-west Indian Ocean basin. According to Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), the system entered the basin as an intense Tropical Cyclone, moving in an east-north-east direction at a speed of 17 kilometres per hour.

INAM warns that the phenomenon does not yet pose a danger to the Mozambique Channel, nor to the mainland part of the country.

INAM stresses that it continues to monitor the evolution of the system, appealing to the population to continue following meteorological information and the warnings issued by the competent national authorities.

lengthy sojourn across the Indian Ocean on approach to Madagascar (much like the infamous Freddy of 2022). While most today are aware of that system, comparatively few know of its antecedents, such as Cyclone Leon-Eline of 2000: pic.twitter.com/lbsfNcUWpI — McManusWx (@MhcTracking) December 29, 2025

Intense TC #Grant is SE of #DiegoGarcia & may eventually impact #Mauritius or #Madagascar next week. TC #Hayley will make landfall on the #Kimberley coast of Western #Australia late Tues night or early Wed, local time. Heavy rain will continue in N #Queensland into midweek. pic.twitter.com/Z5L5moimo8 — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) December 29, 2025

Source: Domingo