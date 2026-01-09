Mozambique: INAM issues red alert for heavy rains in Sofala, Manica, Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo provinces

Mozambique’s National Meteorological Institute (INAM) on Friday, January 9, issued a red alert for the occurrence of heavy rains in five central and southern provinces, warning of a high risk of flooding, flash floods and road closures in the coming hours.

In a warning valid until Saturday night, INAM forecasts rainfall of more than 50 millimetres in 24 hours, which could exceed 100 millimetres in some districts, accompanied by severe thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

The provinces at risk are Sofala and Manica (central), and Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo (southern), covering several districts and cities such as Beira, Chimoio, Inhambane and Xai-Xai, as well as Maputo and Matola, the country’s two largest cities, according to the meteorological bulletin released today.

Following the meteorological alert, the National Directorate of Water Resources also confirmed that several of the country’s river basins are already under monitoring due to rising water levels.

“At this moment, we have some river basins that are on alert, which means they have relatively high levels and, if they receive the amount of rainfall currently forecast, they could experience overflow,” said the national director of Water Resources, Agostinho Vilanculos, at a press conference today in Maputo.

According to the official, the greatest concern is in Inhambane province, where small coastal basins can rise rapidly: “We believe that these two basins will increase their levels quickly and may also experience overflow.”

Vilanculos also warned of the risk of flooding in rivers in the southern region, with an impact on agriculture and communities.

“The Limpopo is currently on alert and will continue to register very high volumes, which means that [the district of] Chókwè will return to an alert situation and will also see its level rise, potentially overflowing, flooding agricultural areas, especially in the Chókwè irrigation system, in Xai-xai, and also flooding some villages,” he said, estimating that around 400,000 people could be affected.

Mozambique is considered one of the countries most severely affected by global climate change, cyclically facing floods and tropical cyclones during the rainy season, as well as prolonged periods of severe drought.

The Mozambican president said on 18 December that at least 313 people died, 1,255 were injured and more than 1.8 million were affected by cyclones Chido, Dikeledi and Jude, which hit Mozambique during the 2024–2025 rainy season.

Between 2019 and 2023, extreme events caused at least 1,016 deaths in Mozambique, affecting around 4.9 million people, according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

Source: Lusa