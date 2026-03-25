Mozambique: INAM calls for strategic measures to mitigate rising temperatures

Mozambique’s National Meteorology Institute (INAM) has called for strategic measures to mitigate the risks posed by rising temperatures.

The rise in sea temperatures in the last three years has contributed to the ferocity of cyclones hitting Mozambique.

INAM climatologist, Isaías Raiva, told reporters, in Maputo, that high sea temperatures, particularly in the Mozambique Channel, encourage the formation of cyclones.

According to Raiva, citing the country’s report on State of Climate , sea surface assessments were included for the first time, due to the cyclical nature of Indian Ocean cyclones hitting the country.

The report further warns that rising sea levels are placing many Mozambican cities at risk, particularly those in low-lying coastal areas.

“In the coming years, we will face saline intrusion, where seawater penetrates river courses, devastating crops grown in these areas”, he warned.

According to the report, Mozambique recorded “extreme” highs in both temperature and rainfall in 2025, making it one of the three hottest years on record for the country.

“Our findings provide clear evidence that Mozambique’s climate continues to change; we are seeing higher temperatures, warmer nights, and an increase in the number of days with extreme heat”, he said.

He added that, in 2025, temperatures had eased slightly compared to those of 2024, despite it being one of the three hottest years on record.

“At the end of 2025, we recorded temperature and precipitation levels that were among the most intense in 46 years”, he said.

Source: AIM