Mozambique: INAE to incinerate 2,000 bottles of ‘Xivotxongo’ in Niassa

The National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE), Niassa delegation, will incinerate on Wednesday more than 2,000 bottles of low-cost spirits, known as “Xivotxongo”, seized from various commercial establishments across the province. The measure follows an operation to seize and prohibit the circulation of the beverage.

Zacarias Semente, head of the Operations Department at INAE in Niassa, said the enforcement is based on the regulation on the control of the production, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, a legal instrument that prohibits the circulation on the national market of small-scale spirits considered harmful to health.

According to reports, a large part of the beverage in question originates from neighbouring Malawi. INAE is therefore calling for strengthened surveillance and inspection measures along the border line.

Source: Notícias