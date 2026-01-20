Mozambique: Impartial probe urgent into alleged killing of 38 artisanal miners – Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for an “urgent and impartial” investigation into the reported killing of 38 artisanal miners in clashes with police on 29 December in Nampula province, northern Mozambique.

“The authorities need to hold all those responsible to account and ensure justice for victims and their families. Local civil society organizations said that the police killed at least 38 people during clashes in the Marraca mining area in Iuluti, Mogovolas district,” reads a statement from HRW.

The international human rights organisation added that Radio Comunitária de Iuluti, a local radio station, reported that “the victims’ relatives notified them of at least 13 deaths,” while police authorities “have officially acknowledged 7 deaths, including one police officer.”

“The available evidence indicates that Mozambique police used unnecessary and excessive lethal force, resulting in deaths and injuries to an as-yet unconfirmed number of people,” said Sheila Nhancale, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, quoted in the statement.

The activist added that it is “essential for the authorities to fully and impartially investigate these deaths and prosecute those responsible to restore community trust.”

On 6 January, the head of the Mozambican non-governmental organisation (NGO) Kóxukhuro reported the deaths of at least 38 people in clashes between the police and civilians in Nampula.

At a press conference, the head of the local human rights NGO reacted to the announcement by the police of the Republic of Mozambique in December of the death of a police officer and six members of the traditional guerrilla group, known as Naparamas, during clashes in the district of Mogovolas.

“The information officially released by the police is not true. What happened was, in a way, a massacre. The numbers announced do not correspond to reality. We were on the ground and confirmed 38 deaths,” said Gamito dos Santos, head of Kóxukhuro.

Contacted on the same day by Lusa, an official source from the police in Nampula simply said that there were no further clarifications to be made about the deaths recorded in the incident in the Mogovolas region, reiterating that all the information had been duly presented previously and emphasising that the official position remained unchanged, with no additional data to that already released.

According to the NGO, during the clashes, at least 13 people were injured and several were receiving medical treatment. Property was also destroyed, including 27 motorbikes that were burned and others that “were collected by the police and taken to an unknown destination.”

“We have evidence that women and children were killed. None of them wore symbols or ribbons, as the police claim,” said the official, adding that the clash is linked to illegal mining in the region, which involves illicit payments and commercial disputes, as well as economic interests protected by influential entities, which led to the intervention of the police forces.

According to the previous explanation by the police, the clash took place in the early hours of 28 to 29 December in Mogovolas, after Naparamas and alleged supporters of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), a party led by Venâncio Mondlane, armed with machetes, spears, sledgehammers and homemade bombs, set fire to a police station and attacked the officers.

According to Rosa Chaúque, spokesperson for the police in Nampula, it is presumed that this action was aimed at seizing the corporation’s military equipment to “destabilise public order,” which forced a reinforcement of the contingent.

Naparamas are Mozambican warriors who emerged in the 1980s in the context of the Mozambican Civil War. Combining traditional knowledge and mystical elements in the fight against enemies and a sense of community, the Naparamas served as self-organised groups opposed to the presence of Renamo and therefore allied themselves with Frelimo.

Source: Lusa