Mozambique: IMF debt repayment a ‘sign of desperation’ – analysts

Oxford Economics has described Mozambique’s repayment of its debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as “a sign of desperation” due to the country’s need for external financial assistance, calling it “a bold attempt” to secure further funding.

“Settling the debt early and in full is usually considered a financially responsible measure, and as such, it would be easy to interpret Mozambique’s latest move as a sign of fiscal prudence; however, it is more accurate to reinterpret the country’s actions as a sign of desperation,” the analysts wrote in a commentary on Mozambique’s IMF repayment, totalling around €630 million.

“The recent payment by Mozambique is a bold attempt to obtain further credit from the IMF; indeed, we expect such a loan agreement to be finalised in the second quarter of 2026,” added the analysts from the consultancy’s Africa division, warning that “a new loan will raise the country’s public debt to a projected 125% of GDP, before the deferred effects of fiscal consolidation reduce it in the medium term.”

In the client note accessed by Lusa, Oxford Economics highlights the “irony” of Mozambique’s recent IMF repayment, noting that this Lusophone African country “faces considerable budgetary and external pressures due to a massive public debt burden and an overvalued currency.”

According to the IMF’s debt sustainability analysis, Mozambique is in debt distress and requires international support—through donors, loans, or debt issuance—to balance its budget.

“The financial authorities desperately need external financial assistance to prevent further economic calamities,” the consultancy noted, citing the closure of the Mozal aluminium smelter and the war between the US and Israel and Iran as factors making this support even more urgent. Mozambique “depends heavily on imports, and higher oil prices will soon translate into higher prices for fertilisers, food, energy, and production inputs.”

Oxford Economics’ commentary comes after the Mozambican Ministry of Finance confirmed it had made a “full and early repayment” of €630 million to the IMF, settling loans obtained under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

In a statement released last week, the government said it had repaid the “entire obligations” associated with Mozambique’s PRGT programme at the IMF, totalling US$698,587,604 (€630 million).

“The authorities continue to work actively with the IMF technical team in structuring a new programme, aiming to preserve macroeconomic stability and promote long-term development for the benefit of citizens; the authorities will continue to collaborate with the technical team and senior IMF officials during the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank and IMF,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, Mozambique’s Finance Minister stated that the government had paid the total €630 million debt to the IMF using the country’s net international reserves, ensuring that the decision does not compromise state institutions.

“We paid our debt service to the IMF using the country’s net international reserves, which are already available at the level of international financial institutions,” explained Carla Loveira.

The minister added that the funds used “are financial positions the country holds, so there was no need to alter the budget for this purpose.”

According to Carla Loveira, there is no risk of undermining the operation of Mozambican state institutions with the debt repayment, “since it was not done (…) using the state budget.”

Source: Lusa