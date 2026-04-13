Mozambique: Honey Programme promotes sustainable development in the Pomene National Reserve

In the Pomene National Reserve, the Honey Programme is currently being implemented, an initiative that combines biodiversity conservation with the sustainable development of local communities. The action promotes beekeeping as an economic activity compatible with conservation, contributing not only to the generation of alternative income, but also to the maintenance of ecosystem services, particularly plant pollination carried out by bees, which is essential for the natural regeneration of species and for the resilience of habitats.

The initiative includes the installation of beehives, technical training for four communities in the Reserve’s Buffer Zone, Nhahusua, Muchungo, Minerva and Pomene and the strengthening of honey-related value chains, creating concrete opportunities for economic inclusion.

In total, four community apiaries were installed, one in each community, with each apiary consisting of eight beehives, totalling 32 beehives. Complete beekeeping kits were also distributed to 32 beneficiaries (26 men and 6 women), with eight participants per community, including essential equipment for the safe and efficient practice of the activity.

This initiative is supported by the Biodiversity Conservation Programme, through BIOFUND, with funding from the Government of Sweden, reinforcing the commitment to solutions that reconcile conservation, the economy and the well-being of local communities.

Source: Biofund