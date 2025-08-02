Mozambique: His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini visits MozParks’ Beluluane Industrial Park

His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini visited today Beluluane Industrial Park during his official trip to Mozambique, following the invitation from President Daniel Chapo. The visit marked an important step in strengthening the relationship between Mozambique and Eswatini, with a shared focus on industrial development and regional cooperation.

The King was welcomed at Beluluane by MozParks General Director, Onório Manuel, and his team, who presented the park and its operations, highlighting how Beluluane contributes to Mozambique’s economic development. As part of the programme, His Majesty was introduced to key developments within the park, including a visit to Midal Cables International, one of Africa’s leading aluminium cable manufacturers. Midal plays a central role in the region’s industrial value chain, transforming Mozambican raw materials into high-value products exported throughout Southern Africa.



The visit to Beluluane formed part of the official state programme and reflects Mozambique’s growing efforts to promote industrialization through regional partnerships. As the anchor of a national strategy to expand to 20 industrial parks across the country, Beluluane stands as a model for job creation, local enterprise development, and cross-border industrial cooperation.

During his visit, King Mswati III lauded the innovative approach taken by MozParks at Beluluane Industrial Park, on investor attraction and job creation that has been created over the last 25 years, indicating a strong desire to replicate a similar successful model in Eswatini. This enthusiasm comes weeks after he officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for Eswatini’s first industrial park, spanning over 500 hectares.

The King also highlighted the importance of increased trade between Mozambique and Eswatini, emphasizing the logistical efficiencies that could be gained due to their shared border. “Mozambique needs to do more trading with Eswatini,” King Mswati III stated, “being a neighbouring country will logistically be more efficient.”

Looking ahead, His Majesty extended an invitation to MozParks to visit Eswatini for technical discussions and to explore collaborative paths forward.



“We were honoured to receive His Majesty King Mswati III and to share the work being done here at Beluluane. His visit sends a strong message about the importance of industrial collaboration across our region. For us at MozParks, it was a moment of pride and a valuable occasion to continue strengthening regional dialogue on industrial development. That is something we’ve long been committed to.” – said Onório Manuel, following the visit.

MozParks was honored to receive His Majesty and remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to Mozambique’s development goals: creating jobs, strengthening local production, and supporting national economic growth.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release