Mozambique hires Alvarez & Marsal to advise on public debt management

Mozambique said on Thursday it has hired France-based consulting firm Alvarez & ​Marsal to provide specialised advisory services ‌for managing the country’s public debt, which has been putting pressure on public spending.

Mozambique’s debt ​problems date back to a 2016 ​hidden-debt scandal, which wrecked investor confidence ⁠and curbed access to funding. Delays to ​major gas projects that had been expected ​to boost exports, revenue and government finances have made matters worse.

Alvarez & Marsal aims to implement Mozambique’s ​2025-2029 public debt strategy, assisting with ​debt restructuring, negotiations with creditors, and improving the ‌debt ⁠portfolio’s risk profile, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The statement said this will bolster the Southern African country’s ​credibility with ​international financial ⁠markets and enhance the ministry’s institutional capacity for sustainable debt ​management.

READ: Mozambique cabinet clears Alvarez & Marsal for “public debt restructuring plan” – bulletin

In October last year, Mozambique’s cabinet authorised ​the ⁠firm to assist with the country’s debt problems.

Public debt rose 6.8% in 2025 to ⁠474.0 ​billion meticais ($7.49 billion).

Source: Reuters