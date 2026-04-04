Mozambique hires Alvarez & Marsal to advise on public debt management

Mozambique said on Thursday it has hired France-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to provide specialised advisory services for managing the country’s public debt, which has been putting pressure on public spending.
Mozambique’s debt problems date back to a 2016 hidden-debt scandal, which wrecked investor confidence and curbed access to funding. Delays to major gas projects that had been expected to boost exports, revenue and government finances have made matters worse.
Alvarez & Marsal aims to implement Mozambique’s 2025-2029 public debt strategy, assisting with debt restructuring, negotiations with creditors, and improving the debt portfolio’s risk profile, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The statement said this will bolster the Southern African country’s credibility with international financial markets and enhance the ministry’s institutional capacity for sustainable debt management.
READ: Mozambique cabinet clears Alvarez & Marsal for “public debt restructuring plan” – bulletin
In October last year, Mozambique’s cabinet authorised the firm to assist with the country’s debt problems.
Public debt rose 6.8% in 2025 to 474.0 billion meticais ($7.49 billion).
Source: Reuters