Mozambique: Heavy rains isolate Larde and cut key supply route to Kenmare

The district of Larde in Nampula province, northern Mozambique, an important logistical corridor for the supply chain of Kenmare Resources, remains cut off from the rest of the province due to impassable roads caused by the heavy rains that have battered the region in recent weeks.

The situation exacerbates the isolation of local communities and disrupts a strategic route vital for the provincial and national economy.

The road linking Larde district to Nampula city is unpaved and has been washed out in several sections, making the movement of people and goods impossible.

This route is crucial not only for residents who rely on access to markets, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance, but also for the supply operations of the Irish multinational Kenmare Resources, which exploits heavy sands in the district.

The provincial delegate of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD) in Nampula, Anacleta Botão, confirmed the constraints, acknowledging difficulties in communication and assistance to those affected.

“Land communication with Larde district and other points in the province remains cut off,” the official said.

Assessing the impact of the rains in the central and northern regions, the Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre (CENOE), Ana Cristina, confirmed to the Mozambican News Agency (AIM) that the current rainy season is causing severe effects in the affected areas.

Official data indicates that cumulatively 42,073 kilometres of roads have been affected, of which 730 kilometres were damaged.

Kenmare Resources plays a strategic role in the national economy, with high levels of production of heavy minerals for export, contributing significantly to state revenues.

The company is also noted for strong local content integration, involving Mozambican small and medium enterprises in the supply of goods and services, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs and boosting local economies.

The isolation of Larde thus represents a serious risk to the supply chain, local content, and the economic recovery of Nampula province during this rainy season.

Source: AIM Moçambique