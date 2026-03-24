Mozambique: Heavy rains displace more than 150 families in Pemba

More than 150 families in the Eduardo Mondlane neighbourhood, in the Wimbe area, have abandoned their homes due to intense rainfall, which caused flooding in the city of Pemba.

Water entered yards and the interiors of houses, reaching levels between half a metre and one and a half metres, leaving part of the neighbourhood flooded and impassable.

According to residents, the problem is not new but has worsened recently due to blocked or non-existent effective drainage channels. In the past, ditches dug by the community itself allowed water to drain quickly, a situation that no longer occurs.

“Before, the water would drain in a few hours. Now it accumulates for days. We can no longer stay in our homes,” said one visibly distressed resident, adding that some families have lost essential belongings.

Residents are calling for urgent intervention from municipal authorities, criticising the lack of response to a recurring situation that worsens with each rainy season.

Source: Notícias