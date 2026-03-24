Mozambique: Heavy rain forecast for Maputo and Gaza

The Mozambican National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) today issued a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall, exceeding 50 millimetres in 24 hours, in the provinces of Maputo and Gaza in the south of the country.

The forecast, valid until 24:00 today, also notes that the rain will occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“Additionally, continued local rainfall, light to moderate, sometimes with thunderstorms in the central and northern regions of the country, is expected,” the alert further reads.

INAM has called for precautionary and safety measures, following the registration of 18 deaths in the current so-called second wave of floods in Mozambique over the past few days, after the January floods, which caused at least 43 deaths and affected more than 715,000 people.

According to the President of the Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD), Luísa Meque, some of the deaths are linked to the failure to follow authorities’ guidance during awareness campaigns with at-risk communities.

The total number of deaths in the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 298, with over one million people affected since October, according to the INGD.

Source: Lusa