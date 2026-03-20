Mozambique: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Maputo and Gaza provinces

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) of Mozambique has issued a severe weather warning for the southern regions of the country, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms. According to official bulletin no. 047, the alert is valid until 24:00 on Saturday, 21 March 2026, with a sharp deterioration in weather conditions expected in the coming hours.

Meteorological authorities estimate rainfall totals of 30 to 50 millimetres in 24 hours, with the possibility of exceeding 50 millimetres in some areas. This scenario will be accompanied by frequent thunderstorms and gusty winds, increasing the risk of flash floods and damage to vulnerable structures.

In Maputo province, the risk extends to the districts of Matutuíne, Namaacha, Boane, Moamba, Marracuene, Manhiça and Magude. The warning also covers densely populated urban areas, including the cities of Maputo and Matola, where special attention to water drainage is recommended.

Gaza province is also under alert, particularly in the districts of Macia, Bilene, Limpopo, Chókwè, Guijá, Massingir, and the city of Xai-Xai. INAM further notes that, although the highest intensity is focused in the south, the northern region of the country will continue to experience light to moderate local rainfall, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms.

Given the severity of the meteorological phenomenon, INAM advises the population to take strict precautionary measures. It is recommended to avoid staying in open areas during thunderstorms and to seek safe shelter if water levels rise or wind gusts intensify.

Source: MzNews