Mozambique: Healthcare workers start 30-day strike on Friday

Mozambican health professionals criticised the government on Wednesday for paying only 40% of the 13th month’s salary and announced a 30-day strike starting on Friday to demand full payment.

“The Association of Health Professionals was very pleased to receive the information that it will receive its 13th salary, but the association does not accept this 40%, but rather the association will demand 100% of the 13th month’s salary,” said Anselmo Muchave, president of the Association of United and Solidarity Health Professionals of Mozambique (APSUSM), at a press conference in Maputo.

This position comes after Mozambique’s government announced the approval of 40% of the 13th salary for civil servants, state agents, and pensioners in January and February, a reduction from the 50% paid a year ago.

According to Anselmo Muchave, in addition to demanding full payment of their salaries, the work stoppage by health professionals is also a way of denouncing the structural crisis in the National Health System.

“And with that, there will be a work stoppage starting on Friday, 16 January, at 3:30 p.m. [1:30 p.m. in Lisbon],” he explained, adding that the professionals will submit a legal notice announcing the strike today, in order to comply with the law.

For APSUSM, which covers around 65,000 health professionals from different departments, the announcement of partial payment of the 13th salary “did not please health professionals and civil servants,” bringing a feeling of devaluation to workers.

“This strike will be extendable, lasting 30 days, until the government changes its decision or increases the percentage of the payment,” said Muchave, reiterating that the salary is a legal right and not a favour.

The association’s president also pointed out that health professionals save lives on a daily basis, work under constant pressure, face exhausting working hours and high risks, and perform their duties in often precarious and undignified conditions, which is why the 13th salary represents the minimum recognition for the effort, dedication and sacrifice of these professionals.

Anselmo Muchave also said that the announced strike will take place in the broader context of the structural crisis in the National Health System, characterised, among other things, by the recurring lack of essential medicines in health facilities, food and decent hospitalisation for patients.

“APSUSM reaffirms that the unity of workers is our greatest driving force. When we know our rights, we speak the same language and injustice loses ground. Today we are fighting for the 13th salary, tomorrow for the dignity of all Mozambican workers,” said the APSUSM president, calling on the government to assume its responsibilities to prevent the crisis from worsening and to restore trust between the state and its employees.

The decision to make partial salary payments was taken at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday in Maputo, and “after a meticulous analysis of macro-financial data,” said Mozambique’s Secretary of State for the Treasury, Amílcar Tivane, acknowledging the reduction compared to the payment made in February 2025, of 50% of the 13th salary of 2024.

The minister explained that the first group of employees at levels 1 to 11 of the Single Salary Scale, who earn the minimum wage, primary and secondary school teachers, health professionals and others at the bottom of the salary pyramid will receive part of their 13th salary in January.

Source: Lusa