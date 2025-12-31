Mozambique: Health Union leader goes into hiding – AIM

The Chairperson of the United Association of Health Professionals of Mozambique (APSUSM), Anselmo Muchave, has gone into hiding, according to a report in Wednesday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Mediafax”.

Since Monday afternoon, Muchave has been out of contact, supposedly because he fears for his life, following a press conference he gave threatening a national strike of health workers, if the government does not pay them the traditional end-of-year bonus within 15 days. The bonus is the payment of an extra month of the basic wage, and so is commonly known as “the 13th month”.

According to the “Mediafax” report, a few hours after the press conference Muchave found that his house was being invaded by three unknown armed men. These men allegedly tortured Muchave’s security guard, but did not seize Muchave since he was not at home, and was already on his way to the press conference.

Muchave told “Mediafax” that this was an attempt to silence him. He regarded it as intimidation directly linked to his demand for the New Year bonus. However, so far the sole source for this story is Muchave himself.

“I am a person who has no connection with any kind of business, or with any kind of friendship that can endanger my reputation”, Muchave declared.

He told “Mediafax” that his three unwelcome visitors were a black man driving the car and two men of Asian origin, one of whom did not speak good Portuguese. They held the security guard at gunpoint, while they searched the house looking for Muchave. When they did not find him, they beat up the guard and drove away.

Hearing the noise, a neighbour investigated and rescued the guard. He was taken to a health unit with a broken arm and head injuries resulting from the blows he had suffered. According to Muchave, the guard is now in a stable condition.

Muchave said he intends to continue his struggle in defence of the rights of health workers. “My whereabouts are unknown, but I am at war”, he declared. “I am determined and I am never going to stop”.

He did not say whether he has contacted the police about the alleged invasion of his house, and the assault against his security guard.

Source: AIM