Mozambique: Health Ministry launches Harmonized Planning Programme

The Mozambican Ministry of Health on Thursday launched a Harmonized Planning Programme aimed at optimizing the use of available financial resources in a context of reduced funding from donors.

According to Health Minister Ussene Isse, the initiative aims to align the sector’s actions at national level, involving the government, partners, civil society, and communities, in order to achieve more efficient and sustainable results.

The minister explained that the new model is based on the principle of “one plan, one budget, and one monitoring system,” allowing for the maximization of the use of scarce resources.

“This approach will help us to better utilize available resources and ensure a greater impact of interventions in the health sector. Among the main challenges facing the sector, there is reduction in funding, limited visibility of available resources, fragmentation of interventions, and duplication of actions at the local level”, he said.

These weaknesses, he said, result in inefficiencies, hindering the response to the priority problems of communities.

The minister stressed that harmonized planning will allow for a clearer definition of priorities, as well as a more efficient allocation of resources.

The initiative should also strengthen the community subsystem, promoting greater coherence between the priorities of the health sector and other areas of development, with a direct impact on improving access to healthcare.

Isse also highlighted the role of donors, euphemistically referred to as “cooperation partners”, whose interventions, especially at the community level, will be better coordinated through this model.

“The aim is to create a clear matrix of interventions by non-governmental organizations and partners, by province and district, in order to avoid duplication and improve the effectiveness of actions,” he said.

Source: AIM