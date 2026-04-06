Mozambique: Health minister “ashamed” by hospital thefts – Watch

Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has said he feels ashamed by the theft of medicines from the country’s hospitals.

Giving the opening lecture in the Maputo Higher Institute of Health Sciences on Wednesday, Isse accused some health professionals of treating their patients “without the due humanism”.

“I feel very ashamed when we are questioned by the public”, he admitted. He recalled being told: “Mr Minister, here in your hospital they demand illicit charges. Here. in your hospital, they mistreat us. Here, in your hospital, they are stealing medicines. How can I feel happy when I hear these things?”

The worst problems with illegal charges occurred in the maternity wards, said Isse. Pregnant women hid money in their clothing to offer as bribes for preferential treatment.

Isse also criticised those health professionals who took part in demonstrations. “A good health professional does not co-exist with environments of agitation”, he warned.

He urged hospital managers to analyse how satisfied the hospital users are, and insisted that the medical faculties must teach medical ethics.

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Source: AIM