Mozambique: HCB builds hospital in Chitima, Cahora Bassa district

The Cahora Bassa district in Tete province will have a District Hospital within the next six months. The foundation stone for its construction laid this Wednesday. The healthcare facility to be built in the town of Chitima is an initiative of the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Power Plant (HCB).

Communities in the districts of Marara, Magoe, Marávia and Changara, all in Tete province, have faced for many years the challenge of accessing specialised health services due to the distance between local health centres and referral facilities. For basic exams such as X-rays, many patients still rely on the Songo Rural Hospital.

The laying of the foundation stone for the Cahora Bassa District Hospital, part of the celebrations marking 50 years of HCB, represents an end to a hardship for the local population. Patients in serious condition, especially from the Chitima Health Centre, had to travel about 25 kilometres to Songo in search of appropriate medical care.

According to HCB’s Chairman of the Board, Tomás Matola, the new hospital will have a capacity for around 65 beds and will offer essential services including outpatient consultations, a surgical theatre, maternity ward, inpatient wards, morgue, laundry facilities, and a maternal waiting home (MWH).

“This represents an investment of 446 million meticais by HCB. This is a turnkey investment, meaning that beyond the infrastructure, the hospital will have medical equipment, IT equipment, and all necessary furniture, so on the day of inauguration the hospital will be ready to start operating,” emphasised HCB’s Chairman.

The location was strategically chosen to meet the needs of four neighbouring districts, strengthening the National Health System.

The ceremony was led by the Minister of Health, Ussen Isse, who said the project marks progress in improving healthcare for the population.

Minister Ussen Isse noted that the initiative also responds to urgent situations that previously could not be dealt with locally, particularly illnesses that do not allow for transfer and require immediate treatment.

“We are here today building a hospital to provide this response and save our women, our children, and other patients here in Chitima and beyond,” the Minister of Health highlighted.

In addition to improving healthcare access, the local population sees the new hospital as an opportunity to fight unemployment through the creation of direct and indirect jobs during construction.

The works are scheduled to last six months, with the contractor required to ensure rigour, quality, and timely completion.

With this new healthcare facility, Tete province will have 166 health units, expanding the care network and bringing services closer to the communities that need them most.