Mozambique: Have chickens in Tete been put on antiretrovirals?

Antiretroviral drugs may be used as a supposed “vitamin” in chicken production in Tete province. This is the conclusion of a study by the organisation Galamukani, which investigated the diversion of medicines from the National Health System.

According to the study, among the various medicines illegally diverted from health units and warehouses are antiretroviral drugs, used in the treatment of HIV infection, but which appear to be used in poultry farming.

“This information was passed on to us by our key informants in the health sector. We followed up and confirmed that such schemes exist. Healthcare professionals remove the antiretrovirals and sell them to chicken producers,” explains Isaías dos Anjos, who led the Galamukani research.

The researcher adds that the medicines are allegedly used as a “vitamin” to accelerate the growth of chickens.

Surprise and concern from health authorities

In response to DW, Xarifo Gentivo, director of the Provincial Health Service in Tete, said he was unaware of the content of the study but promised to investigate the case.

“We were indeed surprised by the information, but we will look into this with the researcher, as well as the allegation involving healthcare professionals,” Gentivo said.

The official acknowledged that there is a chronic problem of hospital medicine diversion that must be tackled. He further stated that, if it is true that antiretrovirals are being used in chicken production, the province faces a serious public health problem.

“We are talking about medicines intended for a specific purpose being used for other purposes. This will always be a health issue,” he commented.

Contacted by DW, the livestock department of the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries in Tete promised to comment this Thursday on the allegation made by Galamukani.

Combatting medicine diversion

During a recent visit to Tete, Health Minister Ussene Isse announced that 20 health sector employees had been dismissed due to their involvement in theft and diversion of medicines.

The minister said it was time to put an end to these practices within the National Health System: “There will be no leniency,” emphasised Ussene Isse.

“Those found stealing medicines, while working for the Ministry of Health, will no longer have a place to work in the National Health System,” he added.

In an operation called “Aspirina,” on 2 September, the Mozambican Police in Tete arrested two young men suspected of possession and illegal sale of medicines from the National Health System. The youths denied the charges.

Source: Deutsche Welle