Mozambique: Guebuza deflects controversy over benefits for former presidents — Watch

Former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza on Friday distanced himself from the controversy surrounding benefits defined by the government for heads of state after leaving office, questioning the motivation for giving up such support, including salary, cars, housing, or paid holidays.

“Why should I give up things, if it is a law decided by the Government,” Guebuza said when questioned on Friday in Maputo by journalists on the sidelines of an official event.

“Who decided? Ask the Council of Ministers,” he added.

The Centre for Public Integrity (CIP), a Mozambican non-governmental organisation, sent a letter to former presidents asking them to voluntarily and partially renounce these benefits in the name of social justice.

“In a context marked by fiscal constraints, state crisis and high levels of poverty, the full acceptance of these benefits may be interpreted, especially by citizens who have historically placed trust and admiration in these figures, as a sign of detachment from the real living conditions of the population and of fragility in the ethical values that should guide public leadership,” reads a CIP statement.

“I did not receive that letter, nor have I studied the issue to see what arguments the CIP presents,” Armando Guebuza also told journalists.

At issue is a decree of the Council of Ministers, in force since 27 March, regulating the practice that previously existed regarding the “duties and rights of the President of the Republic after leaving office”.

Under the decree, former presidents are entitled to 30 days of paid holiday per year funded by the state, a working office, a pension, a salary, and eight vehicles, among other benefits.

In three letters sent to former presidents Joaquim Chissano, who served from 1986 to 2005, Armando Guebuza, from 2005 to 2015, and Filipe Nyusi, from 2015 to 2025, CIP recognises their historic role in the “construction, consolidation of peace and development” of the country, but says the expansion of benefits represents a “significant increase” in public expenditure, the sustainability of which raises concerns given Mozambique’s current socio-economic conditions.

“The country continues to face deep structural shortages, widely known by society, including salary delays in the education sector, recurring strikes in the health sector, shortages of medicines and precarious teaching conditions affecting thousands of children. In this context, the expansion of benefits for former holders of public office raises doubts regarding its compliance with the principle of social justice enshrined in the Constitution,” it notes.

The Mozambican government has clarified, meanwhile, that the definition of benefits for former heads of state, which has been criticised in society, aims to ensure “dignity” and “appropriate conditions” for the exercise of functions after the presidency.

“What the Mozambican state has done is to establish and regulate the benefits it believes are due to leaders who have left office and who must maintain dignity, because they were presidents who led the country and played an important role,” said Council of Ministers spokesperson Salim Valá on Tuesday, responding to journalists at the end of the weekly session of that body in Maputo.

Former presidents are entitled to an office, “special protection and security” provided by the Military House, a survivor’s pension, an “exceptional” salary, housing allowance, transport, medical and pharmaceutical assistance, travel, and “technical and support staff”, all funded by the state, among other benefits.

“The President of the Republic after leaving office lives in his own residence,” the decree states, adding that he is also entitled to an allowance for the maintenance and furnishing of his home, granted once every three years and set out in the State Budget.

Source: Lusa