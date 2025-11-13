Mozambique: Grindrod resumes expansion at its Matola terminal with an official groundbreaking ceremony – Photos

Grindrod celebrated a major milestone in the continued development of its Matola dry-bulk terminal with an official groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of its expansion programme.

The event, attended by His Excellency Eng. João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics, launched Phase 1 of the Back-of-Terminal (BOT) development — reaffirming Grindrod’s long-term commitment to Mozambique’s logistics infrastructure and regional trade growth.

Six months earlier, at this same terminal, His Excellency Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, inaugurated Grindrod’s new administrative building and officially announced the start of the expansion project. Today’s ceremony turns that vision into action, advancing Mozambique’s position as a key regional trade gateway.

Since assuming operational control of the terminal in 2007, Grindrod has invested more than USD 52 million in modernisation and capacity improvements. With the acquisition of the remaining 35 percent stake in the terminal and the extension of its sub-concession with the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) to 2058, Grindrod has reinforced its role as a long-term logistics partner to Mozambique.

Phase 1 represents an investment of USD 40 million and will fully mechanise the Back-of-Terminal area, increasing capacity from 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 12 mtpa and expanding the footprint from 40 800 m² to 157 760 m². Completion of this phase is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

Phase 2 will add storage and loading infrastructure, integrating operations between the Front and Back of Terminal to ultimately handle up to 15 mtpa.

“Today we transform vision into action and action into tangible results for our country and the SADC region,” said His Excellency Eng. João Jorge Matlombe. “This expansion strengthens the Maputo Corridor and reinforces Mozambique’s position as a regional logistics hub through collaboration between Government and the private sector.”

“The resumption of this expansion marks a renewed commitment to operational excellence and cost-effective logistics solutions,” added Kwazi Mabaso, incoming CEO of Grindrod. “With modern, integrated systems, the Matola Terminal is positioned to meet growing regional demand and promote Africa’s trade with the world.”

About Grindrod

Grindrod is a leading integrated logistics service provider, connecting Southern Africa’s exporters to global markets through its network of terminals, logistics and transport solutions. Committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and promoting Africa’s trade with the world while positively impacting local communities.

Understanding its clients’ challenges and the complexities and restrictions of specific trade corridors allows Grindrod to find the best route to the market by road, rail, or sea, taking care of all the logistics along the way. Its proven track record of operational experience across the supply chain and its investments in strategic infrastructure enable its divisions to deliver cargo from the busiest cities to the most remote regions of Africa or around the world.

Services include customs clearance and forwarding, customs management, intermodal solutions, project logistics, rail logistics, road and sea transport, ship agency services, terminal operations, and warehouse management.

Grindrod Limited is listed on the JSE, was founded in 1910, employs over 4,000 qualified people, and is represented in more than 20 countries.