Mozambique: Governor of Nampula strengthens PRM operations with two vehicles and a drone – Photos

The Provincial Command of the Republic of Mozambique Police (PRM) in Nampula received, on Friday 5 December, two vehicles — a Mahindra PICKUP and a JAC 4WD — along with a drone, handed over by the Governor of the Province, Eduardo Abdula. These assets are intended to reinforce crime-fighting operations and maintain public order and peace.

On the occasion, Eduardo Abdula stated that the equipment will improve police surveillance and response in neighbourhoods and on the province’s roads, highlighting that the vehicles will facilitate patrolling. Regarding the drone, he noted it will enable information gathering in hard-to-reach areas to combat crime.

The governor emphasised that crime prevention remains a priority for the Provincial Government and added that the support from companies such as Nacala Logistics and JAC was crucial in making this delivery possible.

“We want our communities to feel safer. That is why we are strengthening the PRM with appropriate resources. The security forces are our guarantee, and their work is of utmost importance,” said Eduardo Abdula.

