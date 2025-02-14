Mozambique: Governor of Inhambane inspired by Mozal – Beluluane Industrial Park

MozParks had the honor of welcoming the Governor of Inhambane, Francisco Manuel Pagula, on his first official visit to Mozal – Beluluane Industrial Park (BIP) since taking office earlier this year. The visit emphasized the vital role of industrial parks in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development in Mozambique.

Hosted by Onorio Manuel, General Director of MozParks, the visit provided an opportunity to demonstrate the park’s economic impact and investment potential. The park currently supports 10,000 jobs and generates income for over 100,000 people, serving as a leading model for industrialization in Mozambique. With a government mandate to develop 20 industrial parks nationwide, with at least one in each province, MozParks is committed to replicating this success to unlock employment and economic opportunities across the country.

During his visit, Governor Pagula toured several companies operating within the park, including ETG Steel Solution, Beleza Moçambique, and Duys Moçambique, which represent the diverse industries driving Mozambique’s industrial expansion. The visit also included a presentation on MozParks’ supplier-park model, which focuses on building industrial zones around large projects and integrating their suppliers within the park to enhance efficiency and local value chains.

“MozParks is committed to promoting industrial growth that directly benefits Mozambicans through job creation and economic inclusion,” said Onorio Manuel. “Mozal-Beluluane Industrial Park has set a benchmark for sustainable industrial development, and we look forward to extending this model to other provinces, ensuring that each new park contributes to job creation and regional economic growth.”

As part of its national mandate, MozParks is actively identifying new locations to establish industrial parks, ensuring that every province, including Inhambane, participates in the economic growth driven by industrialization. Through strategic investment and public-private partnerships, MozParks continues to drive Mozambique’s vision for an inclusive and sustainable industrial future.

The Governor stated his intention to replicate this experience in the province of Inhambane by establishing an industrial park that will bring together small and medium-sized companies to provide services to multinational corporations.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 60 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website info@mozparks.co.mz .

Source: MozParks / Press Release