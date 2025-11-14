Mozambique: Government wants to cut road deaths after 662 killed this year

At least 662 people have died and another 1,227 have been injured in more than 400 road accidents recorded since January in Mozambique, the prime minister announced yesterday, calling for collaboration to ensure “blood-free roads”.

“Since January (…) 662 deaths, 466 serious injuries and 761 light injuries have unfortunately been recorded, as a result of the occurrence of 488 aviation accidents on various roads in our country,” said Benvida Levi, during a briefing to MPs in the Mozambican parliament.

According to Levi, the statistics point to disregard for traffic rules, speeding, irregular overtaking and driving under the influence of alcohol or psychotropic substances as the main causes of road accidents.

Levi said that “various actions” are underway to tackle road accidents, including intensifying road checks and inspections, stepping up awareness campaigns, revising the Highway Code and the regulations on transport in motor vehicles and trailers, with the aim of “increasingly improving safety and comfort in the transport of passengers and goods” and making the “roads free of blood”.

“For the current measures to have the desired impact, each of us must promote educational actions, raise awareness and respect for traffic rules and regulations. Only in this way will we be able to have our roads free of blood and make them safer,” concluded the prime minister.

The Minister of Transport and Logistics said on Monday that road accidents in Mozambique are deadlier than any disease, calling for greater oversight and compliance with traffic rules.

“Accidents today are killing more people than any public health disease we have in the country, and that worries us, because we think we can prevent it. So we’re having quite big economic losses,” said João Matlombe.

In August alone, at least 87 people died in Mozambique as a result of 48 road accidents, said the Minister of the Interior, acknowledging his concern about the high number of road accidents and calling for greater responsibility on the part of traffic agents when it comes to enforcement.

In September, Mozambique’s government announced the establishment of mandatory rest stops every 300 kilometres and the rotation of long-distance drivers as part of measures to curb road accidents.