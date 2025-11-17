Mozambique: Government urges responsible mining and tighter supervision in Lupilichi

The Government reiterates that it remains committed to ensuring the practice of responsible, sustainable, and inclusive mining activity in Mozambique.

The government statement comes at a time when challenges persist related to compliance with environmental, safety, and social responsibility standards in several regions of the country, including Lupilichi, in Niassa province.

This assurance was expressed on Friday (14) in Maputo by the Secretary of State for Mines, Jorge Daúdo, at the opening of the seminar on mining exploitation in Lupilichi.

During the visit of the monitoring mission to that region, several concerns raised by local authorities were noted.

“The displacement of community leaderships is a clear sign of the concern that exists with the situation experienced in that part of the country,” Jorge Daúdo said.

Daúdo explained that the mission identified various problems, such as non-compliance with environmental standards and conflicts between operators, but also revealed good practices from some companies.

“We found companies that comply with legal obligations, respect the environment and maintain positive relationships with communities,” he said.

He added that it is possible these companies will positively influence others.

The Secretary of State for Mines also emphasised that the meeting held in Maputo on Friday aimed to promote open dialogue between the government, companies, and communities.

“Our mission is not to prevent companies from operating. On the contrary. We want to create a scenario where companies feel comfortable,” he explained.

Among the seminar’s objectives, the need to identify concrete measures for conflict resolution, discourage illicit resource trading, strengthen enforcement and combat smuggling, as well as improve coordination between central, provincial, and local levels, was highlighted.

Daúdo reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to economic and social development through more responsible mining.

“The communities where mining activities take place should be the first to benefit from the extracted resources, through investments in infrastructure, education, health, energy, telecommunications, and banking services,” he said.

The Secretary of State also acknowledged the existence of companies willing to support social initiatives, although still in a poorly coordinated manner.

“There are companies willing to rehabilitate roads and build hospitals, but we feel these initiatives are being done in isolation,” he stated.

Daúdo called for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders in the sector.

“The success of mining activity depends on integrated action from all. It is fundamental to consolidate a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility.”

He also stressed that the desired transformation in the sector must be based on three fundamental principles: legality, sustainability, and inclusion.

The Secretary of State concluded by stating that the meeting was an opportunity to produce practical recommendations so that Lupilichi and other mining regions in the country become examples of responsible mining.