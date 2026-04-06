Mozambique: Government the biggest debtor to SMEs – APME

The president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (APME) of Mozambique criticised the government on for being the largest debtor to SMEs in the country, warning that the executive is “killing” the sector.

“We have to look after businesspeople. They cannot continue waiting sixty or ninety days to receive payment for their invoices. The government must also pay attention; it cannot be the biggest debtor to SMEs, otherwise it is killing them,” said Pedro Silva, the new president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, as reported by the media on Friday.

Pedro Silva also highlighted delays in invoice payments by the Mozambican state, which compromise the liquidity of small and medium enterprises and hinder the regular operation of their activities.

“If we want to strengthen SMEs, we cannot leave them last. We will defend the needs of our SMEs,” he stated.

The APME president added that strengthening small and medium enterprises is crucial for stimulating the national economy, calling for greater attention to the sector’s needs and policies that ensure better circulation of resources within the economy.

Source: Lusa