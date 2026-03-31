Mozambique: Government sets up Digital Transformation Agency

The Mozambican government has set up the Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency (ATDI) “to meet the challenges of technological fragmentation in the public administration and the need to speed up the integrated modernisation of the public services”, declared Prime Minister Benvinda Levi on Monday.

Speaking in Maputo, at the ceremony where she swore into office the chairperson of the new agency, Adilson Gomes, Levi said it is the ATDI’s task “to drive innovation and technological modernisation and thus continually improve the provision of state services to citizens”.

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The attributes of the ATDI, she continued, include “the harmonisation and interoperability of the digital platforms of the State, the management and integration of data centres, and the rationalisation of the acquisition of digital service provision systems”.

“Digital transformation”, declared the Prime Minister, “is one of the structuring pillars for promoting continued modernisation of the State in the context of improving services throughout the country”.

“Banking on digital transformation”, she continued, “also seeks to ensure that no Mozambican is left behind in using the benefits of the new Information and Communication Technologies, regardless of where they are living”.

The government, Levi said, wants digital systems “to be ever more comprehensive, resilient and interoperable, and to ensure that Mozambique becomes consolidated as a digital, innovative and inclusive nation”.

She stressed that technology “only has real value when it facilitates and improves people’s lives – that is, when it reduces distances, democratises opportunities, and transforms rights into tangible opportunities”.

She believed that Gomes can rise to this challenge since he has more than 20 years of experience in information technologies, telecommunications and digital transformation.

Source: AIM