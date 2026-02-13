Mozambique: Government sets up Beira Development Corridor Project Implementation Office

The Government has approved a resolution establishing the Project Implementation Office for the Beira Development Corridor (GIPCDB).

The decision to create the GIPCDB was taken during the third ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, held last Tuesday (11), with the aim of coordinating, facilitating, streamlining and monitoring the integrated implementation of the main strategic logistical infrastructure projects within the Corridor.

These are the projects announced at the end of last year, namely the construction of the direct access road to the Port of Beira, the construction of a dry port in the district of Dondo, and the construction of One-Stop Border Posts in Machipanda and Cassacatiza.

During the weekly meeting, the Executive, led by Daniel Chapo, also approved, by decree, the Terms of Concession of the Dondo Logistics Terminal Infrastructure, granted by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, in its capacity as Port Concession Grantor, to the corporate entity known as Terminal Logístico de Dondo S.A. (TLD). This entity is composed of the Mozambique Ports and Railways Company (CFM), Union Portlink Capital Lda, the Sofala Business Council and the District of Dondo.

Speaking to journalists after the session, the Government spokesperson, Inocêncio Impissa, explained that the Decree aims to establish the legal basis allowing the concession – under a public-private partnership (PPP) regime – tto a private operator for the construction, operation, maintenance, management and handover of the Dondo Logistics Terminal infrastructure, in Sofala province.

READ: Mozambique: Dondo dry port to be undertaken as PPP

During the meeting, the Executive also approved a resolution authorising the Ministry of Transport and Logistics to launch an international public tender for the concession of the Integrated Expansion and Development Project of the Port of Nacala, in Nampula province.

“To make this vision viable, the integrated expansion project of the Port of Nacala foresees the port’s integrated development, with emphasis on optimisation and modernisation of the port and its respective terminals; the establishment of a special economic zone and dry ports to attract foreign investment and industries; as well as the establishment of a floating dry dock and facilities for ship support and repair,” Impissa detailed.

The port is one of the main infrastructures of the Nacala Corridor and currently has a handling capacity of 10 million tonnes per year. In 2024, it handled 3.4 million tonnes, representing 35% of its capacity.

Nacala port has three terminals: a modern, rehabilitated container terminal with a capacity of 252,000 containers; a general cargo terminal with a capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per year; and a third liquids terminal, namely for fuels and vegetable oil, with a capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per year.

The port has a navigable channel more than 18 metres deep, without the need for dredging. Even with these characteristics, there is still a need to further improve conditions to ensure unrestricted operations.

By Evaristo Chilingue

Source: Carta de Moçambique