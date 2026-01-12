Mozambique: Government returns property to Catholic Church in Beira – Watch

The Mozambican government has returned a formerly state-occupied property in Beira to the Catholic Church. The handover, which took place on Friday, 9 January, was carried out by Sofala Provincial Director of Education, Luís Meno, and received by Archbishop of Beira, Dom Claudio Dalla Zuanna.

Located on Avenida Eduardo Mondlane in the Bairro da Ponta-gêa, central Beira, this property includes the former 25 de Maio student residence, now in ruins, among other facilities previously occupied by the Mozambican State during the nationalisations.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Bishop-elect of Caia, Dom António Constantino, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Father Bonifácio Conde, and the Archdiocese’s Legal Advisor, Anastácio Ndapassoa, among others.

For the Archbishop of Beira, the return of this property strengthens the long-standing collaboration between the Archdiocese and the Provincial Directorate of Education, highlighting the Church’s investment in the sector for the benefit of the local population.

Luís Meno explained that the handover represents the fulfilment of a promise made by President Daniel Chapo. He also emphasised the government’s recognition of the Catholic Church’s important role and its intention to maintain this partnership.

The property returned on 9 January is part of a process that began in the 1980s during the Apostolic Visit of the late Pope John Paul II, with gradual restitutions occurring over the years.

The assets handed over include the Centro Dom Sebastião and adjacent facilities, which, under nationalisation, had been used by the State to house the 25 de Maio student residence, teacher housing, and the 11 de Novembro School.





Source: Vatican News