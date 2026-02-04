Mozambique: Government mobilising 3.5 billion dollars to repair roads damaged by floods – AIM

The Mozambican government is mobilizing about 3.5 billion US dollars to repair roads damaged by the floods that have engulfed much of southern and central Mozambique.

According to João Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics, speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo. on the sidelines of the ceremony marking Mozambican Heroes’ Day, the recent damage caused by floods has greatly increased the expenditure needed to rehabilitate the road network.

“Last year we approved an intervention plan of approximately 1.2 billion dollars for sections of the country’s main north-south highway (EN1) and some regional roads. However, with the recent damage, the total cost needed to repair the entire network amounts to 3.5 billion dollars”, he said.

Traffic along EN1, in Maputo province, began flowing again last Friday after an interruption of almost two weeks, caused by catastrophic flooding. The road was cut in six separate places by the flood waters of the Incomati River.

The repairs allowed EN1 to be reconnected with Chokwe and Macia districts in Gaza province. This allowed traffic to flow, but the repairs are provisional and several more aqueducts need to be installed.

“We are talking about a controlled transition process that will allow for greater fluidity and integration with the province of Gaza,” Matlombe explained.

The Gaza provincial capital, Xai-Xai, is largely under water. Traffic between northern and southern Mozambique must bypass Xai-Xai, using a route between Chibuto municipality, and the Chissano administrative post. The floods had made this road impassable for the previous three weeks.

Re-establishing the Chissano-Chibuto stretch was concluded by 16.00 on Sunday, allowing traffic to flow again between the south and north of the country.

Regarding the losses in excess of 40 million dollars suffered by the publicly-owned Ports and Rail Company (CFM), Matlombe said “we will connect the country to guarantee national logistics. This program is in the government’s plan and will be implemented regardless of ministerial changes”.

“The most important thing is the execution of ideas that benefit Mozambique, regardless of who proposed them. All ongoing measures aim at the public interest and the development of the country”, he said.

Source: AIM