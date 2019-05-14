The Government will launch the public tender for the real estate project of Aeroportos de Moçambique (AdM) within three months, Minister of Transport and Communications Carlos Mesquita has announced.

A real estate project to be built on an area of approximately 35 hectares in the Costa do Sol neighbourhood on the outskirts of Maputo city “has undergone some changes” in the initial design, Minister Mesquita said.

“The process of reassessing the initial project designed between 2017 and 2018 was recently completed. Given the circumstances, we had to redesign the project to bring it into line with current conditions.”

Without specifying the changes to the initial draft of AdM’s luxury real estate project, Carlos Mesquita said the public tender would be launched within three months.

“The soon-to-be-launched tender model will allow the company (AdM) to mobilise funds and partners for the project. The investor will have to take the risk of the investment,” he explained.

It is known that the feasibility of the Costa do Sol real estate project is dependent on mobilising finance of around US$250 million from abroad.