Mozambique: Government invests over €40 million to boost youth employment – Watch

Mozambique’s government expects to invest 3 billion meticais (€40.29 million) in the Acredita Emprega program to finance youth entrepreneurship, including 15,000 non-reimbursable grants to boost employment, officials announced on Wednesday.

Youth and Sport Minister Caifadine Manasse told parliament on Wednesday that the programme, launched nationwide last month, aims to tackle youth unemployment. He said the total investment reached 3 billion meticais and includes 80,000 free vocational training scholarships for people aged 17 to 35.

“While young people usually seek and pay for fast-track training, the government now pays these expenses,” he said. “They leave with the ability to start businesses and enter the market.”

The minister said 15,000 grants targeyoung women, who can receive 100,000 meticais (€1,340) for start-ups.

The programme received 107,404 applications within days, with 99,813 (93%) eligible. “These figures show the high demand for concrete training and job opportunities,” Manasse said.

He said that the government will expand the Eu Sou Capaz (I Am Capable) program, designed for vulnerable youth to improve self-esteem and vocational skills. Last year the program reached 515,000 beneficiaries, helping mainly with school supplies.

He plans to expand coverage to 600,000 beneficiaries from July. The programme will cover 27,000 out-of-school girls and expand to 91 districts, up from 75.

Mozambique currently has nine job incubators, the government plans to build three more this year. The country wants young people to master technology to benefit from artificial intelligence roles. Government data show over 10 million internet users and 20 million mobile wallet (phone-based digital payment) users, mostly young people.

The World Economic Forum estimates artificial intelligence and automation could cut 85 million jobs globally by 2030 while creating 97 million new roles. Manasse said Mozambique should not be a “spectator” in these transformations.

“Preparing our youth to compete and thrive in this new economy is a matter of national sovereignty and collective dignity,” the minister said.

Source: Lusa