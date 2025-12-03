Mozambique: Government hands over four tractors to small-scale farmers in Búzi district

Governor of Sofala province Lourenço Bulha this Wednesday, 3 December, handed over four tractors and agricultural tools funded by the Moz Rural programme, to producers in the Búzi district.

The ceremony included a sowing demonstration and agricultural fair, bringing together local authorities and sector partners, while strengthening the 2025/2026 campaign.

The equipment will directly benefit four emerging small-scale commercial farmers (PACEs) and indirectly support hundreds of families in Estaquinha, Guara-Guara and Inharongue, increasing Búzi district’s tractor fleet to 133 and Sofala province’s total to 481, with the potential to cultivate over 57,720 hectares, thereby enhancing agricultural production, processing and marketing.

Lourenço Bulha emphasised that the government will continue to expand access to production means throughout the province, called for responsible use of the tractors, and stressed that agricultural modernization and sustainable practices are essential to improving rural family incomes and consolidating Sofala’s food sovereignty.

Source: Conselho Executivo Provincial de Sofala / Media Release