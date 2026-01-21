Mozambique: Government faces a shortfall of 6.6 billion meticais for flood victim assistance

The Government faces a shortfall of 6.6 billion meticais (around US$103 million at current exchange rates) to respond to the current rainy season, from the total 14 billion meticais (US$219 million) deemed necessary to provide humanitarian assistance, support displaced people, and supply health services and food in accommodation centres. This was disclosed on Tuesday by Inocêncio Impissa, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, at the end of the cabinet meeting.

According to Impissa, the figure now presented represents a downward revision compared to the previously estimated shortfall of around 8 billion meticais, following adjustments based on resources already mobilised and support from partners.

The spokesperson explained that despite financial constraints, the Government has allocated means to address the situation, relying on national resources, international partners’ support, and neighbouring countries’ aid. Among the resources available are nine helicopters, boats and other vessels, used in search, rescue and assistance operations for populations affected by the floods.

Regarding infrastructure, Inocêncio Impissa stated that some mobile bridges are stalled at certain points in the country but are properly allocated and may be removed or repositioned in emergencies, as directed by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

When questioned about possible Government accountability in the face of the flooding situation, the spokesperson said the Executive does not know whether the Government bears responsibility, but stressed that it is undertaking the necessary work to safeguard the lives and property of Mozambicans.

Data presented indicate that between 22 December and Monday, the rains and floods have already caused 11 deaths in different regions of the country, as well as thousands of people affected and significant damage to housing and infrastructure.

In the transport sector, the Government reiterated that traffic on National Road Number One (N1) will only resume after the waters have fully receded and after a thorough inspection of the road, for safety reasons.

Regarding the 2026 school year, Inocêncio Impissa confirmed its start date is set for 30 January, although he admitted that in the provinces of Maputo and Gaza, particular measures may be adopted depending on the impact of the floods on schools.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Source: O País