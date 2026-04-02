Mozambique: Government declares ‘tolerância de ponto’ for Good Friday

The Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Action has officially announced the granting of a ‘tolerância de ponto’ [special holiday] across the entire national territory for 3 April 2026. The measure is taken on the occasion of Good Friday, allowing the Christian community to observe their religious devotions.

According to a statement issued by Minister Ivete Alane, the exemption from work is based on the Regulations on Special Holidays and applies to all workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as to citizens in general who profess the Christian faith.

The government’s decision aims to ensure that the faithful can fully participate in the ceremonies marking the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ. This ‘tolerância de ponto’ applies to the whole of Friday, 3 April, covering all ten provinces of the country and the city of Maputo.

Workers in critical sectors, such as health, security, and other essential services, must continue operating normally to safeguard the well-being of the population.

Source: MzNews