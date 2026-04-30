Mozambique: Government clarifies no new benefits for former presidents — Watch

The Minister of State Administration and Public Service, Inocêncio Impissa, said on Wednesday that there are no new rights approved for former heads of state, explaining that existing benefits were defined in the 1990s and have not been changed recently.

Impissa, who was speaking to MPs in the Assembly of the Republic, the Mozambican parliament, clarified that the decree does not introduce any new rights.

“These rights were established by this Assembly of the Republic in the 1990s, with subsequent revisions, the last of which was in 2011, with no changes since then,” he said.

Regarding information circulating about benefits, he dismissed some interpretations.

“It has been said that former presidents are entitled to a house paid for by the State, but that does not correspond to the current reality. What exists at present is a limited support for housing maintenance,” Impissa said.

“Today, they receive only an allowance for house repairs of around 8,000 meticais per month, an amount lower than what many citizens spend on their own homes,” he explained.

READ: Mozambique: Former presidents entitled to housing, pension, salary, holiday travel and vehicles

Mozambican NGO writes to former presidents urging them to give up part of their benefits

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Source: Notícias