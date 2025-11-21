Mozambique: Government, China to invest $333 million in two cement factories

Mozambique’s government and China intend to invest US$333 million in the construction of two cement factories, a jetty and hospital services in the Mozambican provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado.

The investment is the result of four agreements signed in October at an investment conference involving the two governments, held in the city of Xian, in the Chinese province of Shaanxi, reads a statement from Mozambique’s government, sent to Lusa on Thursday,

The amount will be allocated to the provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, for the “construction of two cement production units, a jetty and hospital services”, says Mozambique’s government, without giving a timescale for the start of the work.

The investment conference also strengthened economic cooperation with the Shaanxi provincial government across energy, agro-processing, industry, tourism, hydrocarbons, transport and logistics, digital transformation, and skills development.

The event also served to establish partnerships and investments by Chinese companies in Mozambique, in a delegation made up of around 50 Mozambicans, led by the Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, the document concluded.