Mozambique: Government approves new Military Service Regulation

On Tuesday, Mozambique’s Council of Ministers (cabinet) approved the regulation that establishes the rules governing recruitment for military service, deferrals, exemptions and mechanisms for functional liaison between all civil and military bodies and entities.

The Council of Ministers, meeting in its 22nd Ordinary Session in Maputo on June 24, approved the Decree that establishes the Regulation of Law No. 15/2023, of December 29, the Military Service Law, and repeals Decree No. 7/2010, of April 15.

According to the government, “the Regulation establishes the rules governing recruitment for military service, deferrals, exemptions and mechanisms for functional liaison between all civil and military bodies and entities involved in the process, applicable to all Mozambican citizens of military age, and to the bodies and entities involved in the military recruitment process”.

In 2023, the Mozambican parliament approved a revision of the Military Service Law, increasing the minimum period of service from two to five years, or to a period of six years for service in the special forces. The objective of this amendment is to professionalize and retain military personnel in the armed forces.

The period of subjection to military service runs from the first day of the year in which the citizen turns 18 until the last day of the year in which he turns 35.

In the same session, the government approved the resolution approving the Medium-Term Fiscal Scenario (CFMP) 2026-2028, a policy-guiding instrument for the government’s Five-Year Program (PQG) 2025-2029, in conjunction with other long-, medium- and short-term instruments.

This CFMP establishes global expenditure and revenue limits that will serve as a basis for the planning and budgeting process in the coming years, from 2026 to 2028.

Also in this session, the government assessed the information on the preparation of the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of National Independence, and the report on the working visit of Prime Minister Benvinda Levi, to Japan and her participation in the ceremony of the National Day of Mozambique at Expo Osaka 2025, on June 16.

