Mozambique: Government approves law amending the VAT Code

The Government approved yesterday the Law amending the Value Added Tax (VAT) Code, approved by Law No. 32/2007, of 31 December, amended and republished by Law No. 13/2016, of 30 December, and by Law No. 22/2022, of 28 December.

The amendment aims to broaden the tax base by including the incidence of this tax on digital economy transactions; eliminate evident distortions in the Value Added Tax, establishing parity between tax assessment and the right to deduction; modernise and simplify procedures related to the electronic submission of invoices and equivalent documents; and carefully and harmoniously reformulate the taxation regimes, considering the reorganisation of the Mozambican Tax System.

Source: Domingo