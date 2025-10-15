Mozambique: Government approves extradition and prisoner transfer agreements with four countries

The Council of Ministers meeting this Tuesday approved resolutions ratifying agreements in criminal matters including extradition agreements and agreements on the transfer of convicted persons with several countries, including Botswana, Kenya, and the Russian Federation. The cabinet also approved contingency plan for the 2025/2026 rainy season.

The instruments approved, affecting Mozambican policy in its relations with some African countries and the Russian Federation, will be submitted to the Assembly of the Republic.

With Botswana, the Council of Ministers approved the Assembly of the Republic resolution ratifying the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Criminal Matters, as well as the Resolution ratifying the Extradition Agreement between the two countries, both signed on 26 October 2022 in Gaborone.

With Kenya, the government approved the Assembly resolution ratifying the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Criminal Matters and the Resolution ratifying the Agreement on the Transfer of Convicted Persons, both signed on 10 August 2023 in Maputo.

Two other Assembly of the Republic resolutions approved in this session are the ratification of the Extradition Agreement between Mozambique and the Russian Federation, signed on 21 May 2025 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and the ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Convicted Persons between Mozambique and the United Republic of Tanzania, signed on 8 May 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to the Council of Ministers, “these agreements in criminal matters aim to ensure and promote mechanisms that improve the administration of justice in criminal matters”.

Primeiras and Segundas Islands

On another front, the Council approved the Assembly Resolution approving the Special Land Use Plan (PEOT) for the Primeiras and Segundas Islands Environmental Protection Area and its Action Plan, which aims “to establish the parameters and conditions for the use of natural systems in areas with ecological or economic characteristics, and to define the nature and limits of interventions by local authorities in these areas and geographic or economic situations”.

Rainy season contingency plan

The Council of Ministers also reviewed and approved the resolution approving the Contingency Plan for the 2025/2026 rainy season. The plan identifies the main threats and possible socio-economic impacts, taking into account “the scenarios of at-risk populations; multisectoral actions to reduce vulnerability; and the human, material and financial resources available as well as those needed for humanitarian assistance and rapid post-disaster recovery”.

Amendment of Investment Policy of the Sovereign Wealth Fund

This Tuesday’s session also approved the resolution amending the Investment Policy of the Mozambican Sovereign Wealth Fund, approved by Resolution No. 70/2024 of 30 December.

The amendment aims, according to the government, “to increase operational flexibility, allowing the construction of a diversified, liquid and prudent portfolio, maintaining an average risk rating close to AA, in line with international best practices, without compromising the portfolio’s safety, and removing a technical constraint that previously prevented faithful replication of the Strategic Reference Index”.

Mining in Manica

In the same session, the government reviewed information on the suspension of mining activity in Manica province and the 2025–2026 closed season for surface shrimp, mangrove crab, and octopus fisheries.